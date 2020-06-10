Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Finch sought advice from umpire Gough to break Kohli-Rohit stand

"I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership," Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly."I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:17 IST
When Finch sought advice from umpire Gough to break Kohli-Rohit stand

At its best, the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma combo can make any opposition look ordinary and on one such occasion, the desperate rival skipper, Australia's Aaron Finch, ended up turning to the umpire for advice on how to get the two out. The umpire in question was Englishman Michael Gough and he recalled telling Finch, "you're on your own." The 40-year-old Gough, who has so far officiated in 62 ODIs including the two recent India-Australia bilateral ODI series in 2019 and 2020, recalled a conversation that he had with Finch while the Indian run-machines went about their business with ease. "I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership," Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly.

"I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players. "Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, 'I've got enough on my plate, you're on your own there'," he said.

The third ODI between India and Australia at Bangaluru in January this year is likely to be the one that Gough is talking about. Kohli (89) and Rohit (119) had forged a 137-run match-winning partnership for the second wicket as India chased down a target of 286 to claim a seven-wicket win and seal the series 2-1. During his playing career, Gough featured in 67 first-class games for Durham.

As an off-spinner, Gough took 30 first-class wickets and 21 list A wickets..

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgeryRoger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner o...

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. The advance followed a sell-off that brought a weekslong rally on Wall Street to an abrupt halt.Markets rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong a...

Maha: Dacoity bid foiled in Ulhasnagar; five held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at a cloth factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Ulhasnagar police station laid a trap a...

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020