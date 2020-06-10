Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You are wasting time in trying to look at our accounts': Hockey India president writes to Anil Khanna

As Anil Khanna, the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) finance commission wished to see the balance sheet for the past three years of Hockey India, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, the president of Hockey India has given a stern reply saying that Khanna is just wasting his time trying to find something which is not there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:32 IST
'You are wasting time in trying to look at our accounts': Hockey India president writes to Anil Khanna
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

As Anil Khanna, the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) finance commission wished to see the balance sheet for the past three years of Hockey India, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, the president of Hockey India has given a stern reply saying that Khanna is just wasting his time trying to find something which is not there. Hockey India president, in his letter, has clarified that the body has been complying with the IOA regulations. In the letter, the Hockey India president has also brought out some federations who do not have their balance sheets posted on their website.

Ahmed has brought Kho Kho Federation to the notice of IOA as the body has its balance sheet pending for the fiscal year 2018-19. He has also alleged that Ski and Snowboard India, Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association, and Uttarakhand Olympic Association do not have a website, and IOA's finance committee should first address these issues rather than to ask questions from Hockey India.

Earlier, in a mail sent to Hockey India, Anil Khanna had asked Hockey India to furnish details of their accounts for the last three years. He had also mentioned Hockey India as a commercial organisation in his mail.

To this, Ahmed gave a stern reply in his mail, saying: "Hockey India is not a commercial organisation as you mention in your email. Hockey India is registered under the Societies Act for the purpose of promotion and development of hockey for men and women in India". Ahmed has also said that Hockey India files its balance sheet annually as it is required under the Societies Act and further pays all tax and liabilities including income tax as may be required under the policies of the government of India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UP CM asks officials to make available COVID-19 testing machines in all districts

Lucknow, Jun 10 PTI&#160;To ensure quick COVID-19 test results, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to make TrueNat machines available in all 75 districts of the state by June 15. As part of its efforts...

HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 5 bps

HDFC Bank has cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR by 5 basis points bps across tenors. The rate cut is effective from Monday June 8, according to its website.HDFC Bank said its overnight MCLR stands reduced to 7.30 per ce...

Miss you dad, every single day: Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his death anniversary

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday paid an emotional tribute to her father, Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. Were connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day the Don actor wrote on Instagram.Not only did she...

African Energy Chamber announces Mozambique’s webinar to build local content

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org is delighted to announce the organization of Mozambiques first webinar dedicated to building local content and domestic capacity, organized by the newly-created Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber. The w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020