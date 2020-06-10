Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Bhati contributes Rs 76 lakhs to PM-CARES fund through several initiatives

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Wednesday said that he has managed to contribute Rs 76 lakhs to the PM-CARES fund through various initiatives to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:47 IST
Arjun Bhati contributes Rs 76 lakhs to PM-CARES fund through several initiatives
Indian golfer Arjun Bhati . Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Wednesday said that he has managed to contribute Rs 76 lakhs to the PM-CARES fund through various initiatives to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. Bhati started an initiative called #ContributewithArjun and said 202 people contributed through his initiative. Earlier, he had also donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018.

"I have been able to contribute 76 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund thorugh my trophies, shoes, grandmother's pension and with everyone's help who came forward to donate through my initiative #ContributeWithArjun," Bhati said. As the coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge, Bhati then urged people to follow all the guidelines put in place by the government.

"As the COVID-19 is still spreading, so I urge every one of you to take precautions and follow all the guidelines," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK pilots union welcomes "fire and rehire" debate in clash with BA

Britains biggest pilots union welcomed a lawmakers attempt to ban companies from forcing employees to accept inferior terms through fire and rehire tactics, a practise which it says British Airways is using. British Airways has come under f...

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Q4 PAT rises 37 pc to Rs 44.3 cr

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries on Wednesday reported a 36.84 per cent rise in profit after tax PAT to Rs 44.27 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31. The companys PAT had stood at Rs 32.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018...

ICC to exercise 'common sense' approach if players opt to extend support for 'equitable society'

The International Cricket Council ICC will exercise the common sense approach if players opt to express solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport. We support play...

Madras HC declines to stay online classes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students. Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020