Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

"We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight."It's fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight." Joshua won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.His next fight was due to be against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on June 20 but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:22 IST
Boxing-Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday.

The discussions over an undisputed world heavyweight title showdown between the two fighters began in early May and they have now agreed on initial terms for two encounters. Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, while Fury is the reigning WBC champion.

"We're making great progress," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News. "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates. "We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

"It's fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight." Joshua won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

His next fight was due to be against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on June 20 but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fury has to face Whyte in a mandatory bout by February 2021, and is also contracted to face Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury overpowered Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, claiming the WBC crown with a seventh round stoppage. They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018. "I'm just got off the phone with (advisor) Daniel Kinahan. He's just informed me the biggest fight in British boxing history has been agreed," Fury said in a video posted on his Twitter account https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1270735021314359303?s=20.

"The fight is on for next year but there is a hurdle in the road called the Bronze Bomber AKA the knockout king (Wilder). "But I will get on to him and knock him out and then we get on to the big fights."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

French man chains himself outside insurer's HQ in coronavirus payout protest

The French owner of a wedding planning business has chained himself up in the parking lot of his insurance company in Poitiers in western France, to protest his insurers refusal to compensate him for losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. ...

PCB warns Babar Azam and Co for violating its COVID SOP

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures SOPs amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club...

Impasse over COVID-19 insurance resolved; shooting of Bengali TV serials to start from Thursday

Resolving their differences over the issue of COVID-19 medical insurance, representatives of actors, technicians, producers of Bengali TV soaps and channel heads on Wednesday arrived at a consensus to start serial shootings from June 11, W...

Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65

Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Washington played 17 seasons in the maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020