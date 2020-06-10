Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Manfred close to 'nuclear' option, shortened season

The deal was formally rejected.One executive cited by USA Today, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: "If we don't get an agreement real soon, this is going to be ugly," the executive said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:59 IST
Report: Manfred close to 'nuclear' option, shortened season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is close to using his "nuclear option" to end the acrimonious negotiations between players and owners, USA Today reported. Manfred wields the option of shortening the 2020 season without good faith negotiations with the MLB Players Association and plans to use that power if the sides can't close on an agreement within a week, USA Today said, citing three Major League Baseball executives.

MLBPA has the latest proposal on the table -- 89 games, full prorated salaries and playoff expansion for this season and next -- but ESPN reported owners considered the length of the season a "nonstarter." The 89-game plan was a counter to the 114-game schedule which drew harsh criticism from players. The deal was formally rejected.

One executive cited by USA Today, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: "If we don't get an agreement real soon, this is going to be ugly," the executive said. "Real ugly. And it's just going to get worse." MLB has also proposed a shorter season, with games starting in July and ending Sept. 27.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra renames its environment ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry'

A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry. The department, which is handled by Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, took to Twitter to thank his cabine...

Bucs' Arians weighs QB isolation plan

Head coach Bruce Arians said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering a quarantine plan for the teams quarterbacks to help deal with the uncertainty from the coronavirus. Arians said on the Chris Long Podcast that the Buccaneers are contemp...

Tokyo Olympics talk of simplifying, but no specifics so far

One thing is certain Tokyo organizers want to somehow simplify next years postponed Olympics to keep costs down. Estimates in Japan say the delay alone could cost 2 billion to 6 billion, most of which will be absorbed by Japanese taxpayers....

Cash withdrawal from ATMs dips in Apr

Cash withdrawals from automated teller machines ATMs nearly halved to about Rs 1.27 lakh crore during April, mainly on account of the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The withdrawals were Rs 2.51 lakh crore in March.According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020