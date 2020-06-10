Sports News Roundup: Federer to miss rest of season after second knee op; Tokyo Games will not be done with splendor and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Federer to miss rest of season after second knee op

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing a second procedure on his right knee, the 20-times Grand Slam singles champion said on Wednesday. Federer struggled with injury at this year's Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and subsequently underwent surgery on the knee in February.

Tokyo Games will not be done with splendor, but will be simplified, says CEO Muto

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendor", but will be simplified. The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday. The discussions over an undisputed world heavyweight title showdown between the two fighters began in early May and they have now agreed on initial terms for two encounters.

Golf: Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

As the PGA Tour returns to competition this week in Fort Worth, Texas amid the COVID-19 outbreak, golfers used to feeding off the energy of raucous galleries will have an empty feeling as they adjust to competing on a course closed to spectators. "Can you imagine if somebody makes a 30-foot bomb on 18 to win the tournament? Nothing? Crickets? It's going to be a little weird," world number two Jon Rahm said ahead of this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

The United States have modified their qualification criteria for this year's Ryder Cup and increased captain Steve Stricker's picks from four to six. The move comes after 11 PGA Tour events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fewer opportunities for players to score points ahead the biennial event at Whistling Straits from Sept. 25-27.

Weightlifting could lose spot in Olympics says IOC's Bach

Weightlifting could lose its place in future Olympic Games if ongoing investigations into the sports' international federation (IWF) reveal more corruption, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. An independent report last week said the IWF was plagued by decades of corruption orchestrated by autocratic former president Tamas Ajan.

IOC wants athletes' dialogue as protest calls grow louder

Athletes will discuss and decide on how best to support the core Olympic values "in a dignified way", the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday, as calls to change rules restricting protests at Games grow louder. Several major sports have moved to allow protests following George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody on May 25, including world soccer's ruling body FIFA and the National Football League (NFL).

Coronavirus shutdown may help Serena's Grand Slam quest: coach

Serena Williams is as motivated as ever to add to her 23 Grand Slam singles titles and the COVID-19 shutdown could end up helping her in that quest, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou has told Reuters. Williams, who turns 39 in September, has reached four Grand Slam finals since giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 but failed to win any of them and remains one major title short of Margaret Court's record of 24.

Osaka in no mood to back down on support for Black Lives Matter

Naomi Osaka, the world's highest paid sportswoman, says the voices of prominent athletes can be more influential than those of politicians and is determined that hers will be heard on the subject of racial injustice. The two-times Grand Slam champion has faced a backlash on social media after throwing her support behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody on May 25.

World Athletics chief Coe gets Olympic membership nod after wait

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Wednesday was nominated for membership to the International Olympic Committee pending proof he has stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm, the IOC President said. Coe's membership is linked to the two-time Olympic champion's role as president of the federation and ends a five-year wait for one of the Games' most popular sports.