Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA vice-president files complaint against Narinder Batra to FIH CEO, accuses him of 'gross violations'

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal has filed a complaint against the body's president Narinder Dhruv Batra to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil, accusing Batra of committing "gross violations".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:33 IST
IOA vice-president files complaint against Narinder Batra to FIH CEO, accuses him of 'gross violations'
IOA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal has filed a complaint against the body's president Narinder Dhruv Batra to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil, accusing Batra of committing "gross violations". "I bring to your kind attention the gross violations that had happened during the election of Hockey India in 2014 and the Indian Olympic Association in 2017, which needs to be probed by the highest authorities. The president of the Indian Olympic Association, Narinder Dhruv Batra, was not eligible to contest for that election and there has been a major cover-up," Mittal wrote to Weil on Wednesday.

"His eligibility was falsified two times, one of which impacts Batra's position as President of the International Hockey Federation in 2017," he added. Mittal said that Batra's International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership is 'false'.

"It has to be exposed that the IOC membership of Batra is false because the IOC membership is the credential used by him to showcase his grandeur of a sincere sports administrator, which he is not. Batra is not granted membership of the IOC in his individual capacity, but that honour is given as a representative of the Indian Olympic Association. It is the representation of the National Olympic Committee. His election to the leadership or as president of the IOC is already proven false. So, his claim of IOC membership is baseless," Mittal said. Mittal also said that Batra amended the "statutes of the International Hockey Federation to correct his lie." He urged Weil to refrain Batra from discharging his duties of FIH president.

"I request you to please consider my complaint on its merits. My plea is to refrain Narinder Dhruv Batra from discharging the dues of the president of the International Hockey Federation, with immediate effect, pending enquiry of the disciplinary commission. Thereafter, please ban him from the sport of hockey and take appropriate disciplinary actions, as you deem fit," he said. "I am not the first person in India to protest against Batra. Athletes and officials who dared to utter a word against Batra were silenced and removed from hockey. Indian hockey does not need Batra. But Batra needs Hockey India to fulfill his hunger for power, control and money," Mittal added.

Moreover, Mittal also wrote a mail to IOC on June 6, complaining against Batra for 'blatantly' flouting rules. However, addressing the "misleading comments" made by Mittal, Batra on Tuesday said that the former's only intent behind filing a complaint is to "malign" his reputation ahead of the IOA elections, scheduled for 2021.

"The e-mail of Mittal is self-motivated and clearly his intent is to malign my reputation ahead of the Indian Olympic Association elections scheduled for 2021, I felt that it was necessary to briefly address the misleading comments of Mittal in his above-mentioned e-mail to you on June 6," Batra had written to IOC president Thomas Bach. Batra further stated that he is currently in quarantine as seven people have tested positive in his house and will send a more detailed reply including the "relevant documents and attachments" to refute the allegations "made by this malicious motivated individual". (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Players Coalition asks Congress to support bill ending police immunity

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was among more than 1,400 people across Americas biggest sports leagues who signed a letter sent by the Players Coalition to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday calling for an end to police immunity. The ...

Zimbabwe dismisses rumours of coup, says country stable

Zimbabwes National Security Council NSC in a maiden news conference on Wednesday accused allies of the late former leader Robert Mugabe and some opposition officials of peddling rumors of an impending military coup and said the country was ...

Two brothers killed in MP; four arrested

Two brothers were hacked to death by a group of four persons over an old enmity here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Roshan Thakur 35 and his brother Bhura 32 were attacked with axes and canes by the group in the Durga Nagar lo...

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libyas Government of National Accord GNA and the Libyan National Army LNA are engaged in the third round of 55 joint military commission talks.The mission co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020