Work started to optimise, streamline games' scope: International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said that work has begun to 'optimise and streamline' the Games' scope in order to reduce the impacts of the postponement.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said that work has begun to 'optimise and streamline' the Games' scope in order to reduce the impacts of the postponement. The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Executive Board (EB) received updates on the planning and preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 report was delivered by the Organising Committee's President, Yoshiro Mori, and its CEO, Toshiro Muto, while IOC Coordination Commission Chair John Coates reported on behalf of the "Here we go" Task Force. "Numerous actions have been undertaken since the postponement decision, with new dates being finalised by the end of March and a Joint Steering Committee created. Work has also started on looking at opportunities to optimise and streamline the Games' scope and service levels, in order to reduce the impacts that have been caused by the postponement," IOC said in a statement.

"In particular, the positioning, principles for re-planning, and a roadmap to the Games in 2021 were highlighted and agreed to by the IOC EB. The positioning and principles put the athletes and sport at the centre of the plans for Tokyo 2020, and address the desire to simplify and optimise Games preparations and delivery," the statement added. IOA said that the roadmap outlines the key activities, initiatives and milestones up until Games time in 2021.

The body further stated that both the Tokyo 2020 team and the IOC EB acknowledged that much of this progress can be attributed to the positive relationship between Tokyo 2020, the IOC and the Olympic Movement stakeholders - especially the International Federations, the National Olympic Committees, partners and broadcasters. (ANI)

