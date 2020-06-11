CBA demands uniform camp reporting date in 2020

The majority of NFL teams, 28 of 32, are mandated by the new collective bargaining agreement to report July 28 for training camp, ESPN reported. Hall of Fame Game teams -- the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers -- and the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, the teams that meet in the NFL Kickoff on Sept. 10, can report July 22, per ESPN.

All dates are considered tentative, commissioner Roger Goodell has said, because the NFL is still closely monitoring the latest information available regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The training camp uniform report dates are stipulated by the new Collective Bargaining Agreement approved in March.

Teams had been required to report to training camp 15 days before their preseason opener. The new dates are 47 to 48 days before Week 1. No team can hold a padded practice until the seventh day of training camp.

--Field Level Media