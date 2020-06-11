Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Milosevic revels in sweet Belgrade derby win for fantastic fans

It was great to see a near-capacity crowd after such a long barren spell." The Serbian league resumed on May 29 behind closed doors, with Red Star clinching the league title with three games to spare on the 29th anniversary of their 1991 European Cup triumph.A limited number of fans saw their 4-1 home win over Radnik Surdulica on Saturday but they looked toothless against a fired-up Partizan and Milosevic praised their players who thrived in an electrifying atmosphere.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:39 IST
Soccer-Milosevic revels in sweet Belgrade derby win for fantastic fans

Beating bitter city foes Red Star in front of a packed home crowd made reaching the Serbian Cup final that much sweeter as fans flocked back to stadiums on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, Partizan head coach Savo Milosevic said.

Holders Partizan beat Red Star 1-0 in a tense derby as fans were allowed to attend games in unrestricted numbers for the first time since the COVID-19 virus halted soccer in the Balkan nation in mid-March. "I thank the fans for their fantastic support and it was great to grind out this win in front of a full house," a delighted Milosevic told a news conference after Bibras Natcho's 58th-minute winner settled the contest.

"Having that kind of support was absolutely imperative today. It was great to see a near-capacity crowd after such a long barren spell." The Serbian league resumed on May 29 behind closed doors, with Red Star clinching the league title with three games to spare on the 29th anniversary of their 1991 European Cup triumph.

A limited number of fans saw their 4-1 home win over Radnik Surdulica on Saturday but they looked toothless against a fired-up Partizan and Milosevic praised their players who thrived in an electrifying atmosphere. "I think we did pretty well in a very tough match and reaffirmed that when the going gets tough, the tough get going," said the former Yugoslavia striker, who won the English League Cup with Aston Villa in 1996.

"It was tense, tempers flared here and there but no one crossed any lines and credit to Red Star too for their sportsmanlike behaviour. Red Star coach Dejan Stankovic, who won the 2010 Champions League with Inter Milan, was disappointed.

"We left it all out there but it was a poor performance and I take responsibility," he said. "I don’t want to rip into the lads because they are already gutted. We lacked patience and a more adventurous approach."

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Retired judge calls effort to drop case against ex-Trump aide 'gross abuse' of power

A retired judge urged a federal court on Wednesday not to allow the Justice Department to dismiss its criminal case against President Donald Trumps former adviser Michael Flynn, citing evidence of a gross abuse of prosecutorial power. The U...

Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of income

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of incomeRussian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses t...

Andhra BJP welcomes SC judgment refusing stay on HC order on SEC

Andhra Pradesh Unit of BJP has welcomed the Supreme Court order in which it refused to stay Andhra Pradesh High Court order reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner SEC. Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini said that...

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules; New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules, say show to go ahead in JanuaryOrganizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020