Young frustrated Hawks' season is over

The season is over for Trae Young, and the Atlanta Hawks' second-year star guard is highly frustrated about it. When the NBA decided that only 22 of the league's 30 teams would resume their seasons near Orlando, Fla., the Hawks' scoring machine was initially upset before simmering down and eventually finding acceptance.

"I was mad," Young told reporters on a video call Wednesday. "I was frustrated. Obviously I wanted to play. I understand what the NBA did and respect their decision. But I am kind of upset because I want to play." The NBA season was paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, owners and players agreed to a resume the campaign, but only with the 22 teams legitimately in contention for a playoff spot. That led to the Hawks (20-47) on the outside and Young feeling empty. He recently played in a game in Oklahoma City, but otherwise the 21-year-old Norman, Okla., resident hasn't seen much action.

"I was just itching to play," the Young said. "I have been wanting to play. That was actually one of the first times I touched a ball in a long time. I wanted to make sure it was safe for me to even go and play. It has been a long time for me -- like, I don't know when the last time I've spent three months without playing a game." Young averaged 29.6 points in 60 games this season, tied for third in the NBA with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Houston's James Harden leads with a 34.4 average with Washington's Bradley Beal second at 30.5.

Young's 205 3-point baskets rank sixth, but he also leads the league with an average of 4.8 turnovers per game. --Field Level Media