Twins pledge $25 million to support racial justice

The ownership of the Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that it is committing $25 million in support of racial justice. The Pohlad family made the commitment 16 days after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"Black people have experienced oppression and racism for far too long in this country," Bill Pohlad, president of the Pohlad Family Foundation, said in a statement. "We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping to enact meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country's history." The Pohlad family indicated it would work with local governments and other organizations as well as the business communities to help rebuild businesses that were lost or destroyed during the period of protests and rioting following Floyd's death.

The statement said the family's long-term focus is to impact structural progress. "While we are determined to help affect change in our community, we also know that any real change must start from within," Pohlad said. "And so, we acknowledge that we have our own work to do and are working to strengthen diversity and inclusion in our organization."

