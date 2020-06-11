Colts' Rivers irked by chatter that he was finished

Philip Rivers definitely has a lot to prove after enduring a subpar season -- by his standards -- in 2019. However, the Indianapolis Colts' new quarterback is finding motivation in the chatter he heard in the latter stages of last season. In fact, he was mighty annoyed by talk that he could no longer play the game.

Rivers tossed 20 interceptions for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 but also passed for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns. "At times what may have aggravated me a little bit last year was (critics saying) that I couldn't play anymore," Rivers told reporters on Wednesday. "When you heard that, it bothered me because I wanted to go, 'Shoot, let's go turn on the tape and watch all the good things.'

"There were some bad plays. Certainly some throws I want back and certainly some very costly mistakes. I own up to all those. There was so much good, and I had some throws last year that were probably as good as I've had my whole career. I knew. "So I didn't feel like I had to sell that to anyone. But at the same time, it did aggravate you little bit. I think it's OK to be aware. I'm one of those guys that likes to be aware."

Rivers, 38, played the first 16 seasons of his career with the Chargers -- 13 in San Diego, three in Los Angeles. He topped 4,000 yards in 11 of the past 12 seasons and threw 30 or more touchdowns on six occasions while earning eight Pro Bowl berths. Yet last season's interception total was one shy of his career worst, and the Chargers were ready to move on.

That gave Rivers a chance to find a team of his liking as a free agent, and he chose the Colts, partly due to his past relationship with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich. Reich worked with Rivers for three years in San Diego -- one as quarterbacks coach (2013) and two as offensive coordinator (2014-15).

Rivers also is highly familiar with Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianna, who spent five seasons (2013-17) with the Chargers, including two as quarterbacks coach (2014-15). "I do know the scheme, but there's always tweaks when you haven't been with guys," Rivers said. "It's been longer with Frank than Nick. Different terminology. I remember calling things this, now we're calling that. I feel like that's been good for me. As far as studying playbook stuff, I haven't had to do that in a long, long time. That's been fun to do. Kind of a challenge."

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts, but the franchise is expecting the union will be longer. The organization also is hoping he will stabilize a position that saw Jacoby Brissett forced into a starting role after the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck shortly before the start of the season. Rivers has passed for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns, with both figures ranking sixth in NFL history. However, he is aware that training camp will he highly important to him after the coronavirus pandemic eliminated minicamps and organized team activities.

"Certainly it is important to all of us, to all our guys, that we get together and get some work done," Rivers said. "Haven't met many of these guys in person, much less thrown them a pass or had a person-to-person conversation." --Field Level Media