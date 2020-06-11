Left Menu
'Felt like I have shaken hands with god': Yuvraj recalls first meeting with Sachin

"Felt like I have shaken hands with god," said former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh while recalling his first meeting with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 08:14 IST
Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"Felt like I have shaken hands with god," said former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh while recalling his first meeting with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvraj was replying to a tweet from Sachin Tendulkar as the former India batsman sent in good wishes for the all-rounder as he completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Replying to Sachin's tweet, Yuvraj wrote: "Thank u, Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U've guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I'll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you". Tendulkar had made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player. Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well.

He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh's career spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully treating the rare germ cell tumour. Yuvraj called time on his career after registering 11,778 runs across all three formats of the game and he also managed to scalp 148 wickets. (ANI)

