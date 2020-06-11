Jazz end Warriors' unbeaten NBA 2K League start

Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram scored 100 total points, leading Jazz Gaming to 2-1 series win over previously unbeaten Warriors Gaming Squad on Wednesday in NBA 2K League action. In other Wednesday matches, Hornets Venom GT came from behind to beat Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-1, Pacers Gaming swept T-Wolves Gaming 2-0, and Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai topped Blazer5 Gaming 2-0.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The NBA 2K League announced Tuesday that online action would continue through Week 11. However, next week, all 23 teams will take a break from the regular season to compete in The Tipoff tournament. On Wednesday, Splashy put up 30 points and six assists while teammate Spencer "Ria" Wyman had 20 points and 18 rebounds in the Jazz's 84-66 win over the Warriors in Game 3. Charlie "CB13" Bostwick finished with 36 points and eight assists for the Warriors.

The Jazz captured the opener 74-61 behind 44 points from Splashy. CB13 notched 36 points. The Warriors took the second game 70-65 as CB13 scored 36 points and Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger amassed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Splashy had 26 points and seven assists, and Ria registered 10 points, 15 boards, and a team-record seven blocked shots.

The Hornets dropped their opener to the Celtics 82-67 before producing 77-71 and 82-60 wins. Albano "oFAB" Thomallari led the Celtics in Game 1 with 44 points and 11 assists, and teammate David "TooxCool" Urena grabbed 20 rebounds. The Hornets got 23 points from Justin "Snubby" Stemerman and 21 points from Alexander "Expose" Whelan.

Snubby produced a team-high 29 points for the Hornets in the second game. The Celtics fell despite oFAB's 39 points and nine assists. In the series finale, Snubby had 23 points, Expose added 20 points and teammate Xavier "Type" Vescovi contributed 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. oFAB's 30 points and nine assists weren't enough for the Celtics.

The Pacers took the first game against the T-Wolves 67-62, getting 22 points from Nicolas "Swizurk" Grech plus 10 points and 17 boards from Jomar "Jomar" Varela-Escapa. Michael "BearDaBeast" Key led the T-Wolves with 30 points. Eddy "BOHIO" Perez and Nathaniel "NateKahl" Kahl each had 21 points as the Pacers closed out the match with a 67-60 decision. BearDaBeast managed 22 points and seven assists, and teammate Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic had 14 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White scored 33 points and dished out 11 assists as the Tigers topped Blazer5 77-69 in the first game. Gen.G's Mercedes "Deadeye" Williamson added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Nidal "Mama Im Dat Man" Nasser paced Blazer5 with 41 points and seven assists, and Dayne "OneWildWalnut" Downey had 16 points and 15 rebounds. The second game was a 102-63 Gen.G blowout, with ShiftyKaii amassing 25 points and 19 assists, Deadeye logging 14 points and 16 rebounds, and teammate Wesley "Gen" Mcnair posting 32 points. Mama Im Dat Man had 33 points and seven assists in the defeat.

Four matches are scheduled for Thursday: --Mavs Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming

--Kings Guard Gaming vs. Magic Gaming --Raptors Uprising GC vs. Blazer5 Gaming

--Bucks Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 7-0 2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-1

3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1 4. Jazz Gaming, 4-1

5. Mavs Gaming, 6-2 T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-2

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 5-2 8. NetsGC, 4-2

9. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-3 10. Pacers Gaming, 4-3

11. Knicks Gaming, 5-4 T12. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-4

T12. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 4-4 T12. Grizz Gaming, 4-4

T12. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3 16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

17. Bucks Gaming, 2-4 T18. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

T18. Magic Gaming, 1-5

20. Pistons GT, 1-6

21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8 T22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-6

T22. 76ers GC, 0-6