Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New Zealand Olympic Committee supports athletes' right to speak up amid racism protests

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has told its athletes they should speak openly about social and political issues, especially those involving racism, as calls to change rules restricting protest at the Olympics grows louder. Several major sports organisations have already moved to allow protests at their events following George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody on May 25, while athletes globally have offered support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Report: Manfred close to 'nuclear' option, shortened season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is close to using his "nuclear option" to end the acrimonious negotiations between players and owners, USA Today reported. Manfred wields the option of shortening the 2020 season without good faith negotiations with the MLB Players Association and plans to use that power if the sides can't close on an agreement within a week, USA Today said, citing three Major League Baseball executives. Players Coalition asks Congress to support bill ending police immunity

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was among more than 1,400 people across America's biggest sports leagues who signed a letter sent by the Players Coalition to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday calling for an end to police immunity. The current and former athletes and coaches from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball want to eliminate a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued for illegal and unconstitutional acts. U.S. Soccer says it will allow protests during anthem

The U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday said it had repealed its requirement that players stand during the national anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement. The policy was adopted in 2017 after U.S. women's national team member Megan Rapinoe took a knee during the playing of the anthem prior to a match in 2016 in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt to call attention to racial injustice. On this day: Born June 12, 1983: Bryan Habana, South African rugby player

If ever a player mirrored the speed and agility of the Springbok it was surely South Africa wing Bryan Habana, who would forge a reputation as one of rugby's all-time great finishers over his 12-year international career. Habana was instrumental in the Boks lifting the Rugby World Cup in 2007, the same season in which he was named IRB Player of the Year, and two years later shone as South Africa defeated the British & Irish Lions. Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

Players and coaches who are considered high-risk for complications related to the coronavirus are being identified by a panel reviewing current medical records, ESPN reported Wednesday. Anyone at risk for serious illness or complications due to COVID-19 could have limitations or restrictions, according to the report. Motor racing: McLaren's Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests

Formula One driver Lando Norris for McLaren says he lost followers on social media after expressing his support for anti-racism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests around the world. LeBron James backs effort to prevent U.S. black vote suppression

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is starting a group with other black celebrities to work to prevent the suppression of the African-American vote, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. James' group, More Than a Vote, will be focused on educating and protecting black voters as well as energizing more to show up at the polls for the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, according to the person who declined to speak publicly about the campaign. Golf: Villegas playing with heavy heart after daughter diagnosed with tumours

Four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas has said his 20-month-old daughter has tumours in her brain and spine and is in her second round of chemotherapy. Villegas' daughter Mia underwent surgery after being diagnosed in early March and is being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. NASCAR bans Confederate flag from race tracks

NASCAR on Wednesday banned the Confederate flag from all races as the sport moved to distance itself from a checkered past on race amid global protests against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The African American man died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. As protests erupted, NASCAR promised to do more to address racial injustice and followed through on that with the Confederate flag ban.