Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start of Birmingham Games delayed by a day: Organisers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:14 IST
Start of Birmingham Games delayed by a day: Organisers

The start of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has been delayed by a day to July 28, the organisers announced on Thursday, to allow athletes additional recovery time after the World Athletics Championship and avoid clash with semifinals of the UEFA Women's Football Championships. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board has approved the minor change for the 2022 Games, which will now be held between July 28 and August 8.

The World Athletics Championships is scheduled to be held in Oregon in the United States from July 15 to 24 and the UEFA Women's Football Championships is slated from July 6-31 in England. Both Championships were originally scheduled to be held in 2021 but were postponed to 2022 after the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It ensures that Birmingham 2022 will now boast two full weekends of Commonwealth Sport whilst extending the rest and recovery period for those athletes competing in the World Athletics Championships," a joint announcement from the CGF and Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee said. "The alteration to the opening ceremony date also avoids a potential clash with the semi-finals of the recently rescheduled UEFA Women’s Football Championships, helping to protect and promote the profile of women’s sport." CGF President Louise Martin said he is glad that they could work in partnership to ensure that the Commonwealth Games will take pride of place in a "fantastic summer of sport".

"In adversity, I have been proud to work closely alongside partner International Federations and Governing Bodies to help shape a spectacular six-week period of elite sport. It demonstrates the very best of sport working at the service of athletes." John Crabtree, Chairman of Birmingham 2022, said, "As well as this slight change to our dates we are working on a detailed competition schedule for our 19 sports, looking at how we can maximise the recovery time for those athletes who will be looking to participate in more than one major event in two years' time." He said Birmingham 2022 will be at the heart of superb summer of sport, which will be particularly exciting for sports fans in the UK, with the UEFA Women’s Football Championships and the Commonwealth Games being held back to back. World Athletics’ President, Sebastian Coe said, "As we said in April, 2022 will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world as they are treated to a summer of absolutely first-class athletics." PTI PDS PDS AT AT

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coal India workers observe 'black day', shout slogans against govt's 'wrong policies'

Coal India workers observed Thursday as Black Day on the call of central trade unions and shouted slogans against the wrong policies of the Centre, the Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, affiliated to the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, said. A day befo...

Pawar meets Maha CM to discuss relief for cyclone-hit Konkan

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the modalities of providing relief to the Konkan region, which bore the brunt of cyclonic storm Nisarga last week. The hour-long meeting took ...

SPECIAL REPORT-Inside the proxy battle that keeps an Iraqi city on its knees

Three years ago, the world rejoiced when Iraqi forces backed by the United States and Iran liberated this ancient city from the brutal rule of Islamic State. The people of Mosul hoped to rebuild their shattered lives.Today, a different batt...

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers. The pace of job cuts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020