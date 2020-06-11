Left Menu
Soccer-Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak. He later apologised for the prank.The FA said Alli was also fined 50,000 pounds ($63,280.00)and must undertake an education course after he was found guilty by a independent regulatory commission.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:51 IST
Soccer-Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak. Alli, 24, was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) after posting a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance. He later apologised for the prank.

The FA said Alli was also fined 50,000 pounds ($63,280.00)and must undertake an education course after he was found guilty by a independent regulatory commission. Alli will now miss Tottenham’s first match back, the visit of Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United on June 19. ($1 = 0.7901 pounds)

