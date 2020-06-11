Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: India's tour of Sri Lanka called off

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was on Thursday called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead. India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:33 IST
COVID-19: India's tour of Sri Lanka called off

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was on Thursday called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead. India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

"It is not possible to tour Sri Lanka in July in the current scenario," the source told PTI. A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

"The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches will not be feasible," the SLC stated. The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 LeT operatives held in Punjab; weapons meant for terror attacks in Kashmir seized: Police

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir to carry out terror attacks there with the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operatives. Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle ...

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform first known US lung transplant for coronavirus patient

Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the US since the pandemic began. Northwestern Medicine i...

Zoom caught in China censorship crossfire as meetings foiled

Video app company Zoom said Thursday it regretted that some meetings involving US-based Chinese dissidents were disrupted, as meanwhile a prominent Hong Kong activist said his account was blocked despite the citys guarantees of free speech....

TUI cancels beach holidays for UK customers until July 10

Travel company TUI said its UK operation was cancelling beach holidays for British tourists until July 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the cancellation date by 10 days as UK travel restrictions persist. TUI had previously cancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020