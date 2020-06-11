Left Menu
He's massive example to everyone: Shaw praises 'matured' Rashford

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Marcus Rashford saying that the latter has matured so much and is a 'massive example to everyone'.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:59 IST
Marcus Rashford. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Marcus Rashford saying that the latter has matured so much and is a 'massive example to everyone'. "He's improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. He's matured so much. He's really turned into a man and I think everyone's seen the way he's conducted himself off the pitch; especially during this pandemic, he's been unbelievable," the club's official website quoted Shaw as saying.

"He's a massive example to everyone. He's matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded," he added. Marcus has enjoyed his best scoring campaign to date for the Reds and bagged 19 in 31 appearances prior to picking up an injury in January. He earned a huge amount of plaudits, both for his great form in the first half of the season and his charitable work off the pitch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaw also feels that the 22-year old is a 'big inspiration' for a lot of young players. "He's a big inspiration for a lot of young people, especially the ones who are coming through from Manchester," Shaw said.

After a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United will resume their 2019-2020 Premier League season on June 20 when they take on Tottenham. (ANI)

