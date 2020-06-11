Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former IAAF president turns on son at corruption trial

Former IAAF president Lamine Diack pointed a finger of blame at his son, saying he behaved like “a thug,” as he was quizzed in detail for the first time in court Thursday on charges that the governing body of track and field became a nest of corruption and doping cover-ups under his leadership.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:42 IST
Former IAAF president turns on son at corruption trial

Former IAAF president Lamine Diack pointed a finger of blame at his son, saying he behaved like “a thug,” as he was quizzed in detail for the first time in court Thursday on charges that the governing body of track and field became a nest of corruption and doping cover-ups under his leadership. The degree to which Diack was aware of the alleged squeezing of hush-money from Russian athletes suspected of doping remained unclear from his often confused, contradictory and uncertain testimony. Frequently, the 87-year-old Diack seemed not to have fully understood or heard lengthy, detailed questions posed by the panel of judges.

Diack acknowledged, however, that he had intervened in the management of suspected cases of doping by Russian athletes, giving instructions that they be handled in a way that would avoid a scandal that could disrupt negotiations with a Russian sponsor and tarnish the 2013 world championships in Moscow. Rather than having a group of Russian athletes being sanctioned at the same time, “we said the procedures should be spread out,” Diack said.

He repeatedly said that his overriding concern had been to secure long-term funding for the IAAF, including by wrapping up the sponsorship deal with Russian bank VTB. “It was essential. For that I was prepared to make compromises," Diack said.

Prosecutors say he did much more than just that. Diack and one of his sons, Papa Massata Diack, are on trial on corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges. The son is being tried in his absence, having fled in 2015 to Senegal, where he lives. They are accused of having conspired together in a scheme that allegedly squeezed millions of dollars in hush-money from athletes who paid to avoid doping sanctions and keep competing. Pressed by the chief judge about his son's role, Diack at first gave an inaudible response before saying: “He conducted himself like a thug.” The prosecution alleges that Diack abused his position to put Papa Massata Diack, who worked as an IAAF marketing consultant, at the center of a system that enabled the son to cream off millions from the governing body's revenues. The father-son partnership also worked together in hushing-up suspected Russian doping for money, the prosecution says.

The judges repeatedly struggled to get clear and coherent answers from Diack. He spoke fluently and with clarity about events early in his life and earlier in his career that were unrelated to the charges against him. But Diack and the judging panel repeatedly had trouble understanding each other in exchanges about details of the case. As IAAF president, Diack oversaw an era when Usain Bolt made track and field wildly popular. But Diack said in court that behind the scenes, the IAAF was in financial difficulty and that he was driven by a need to secure its long-term stability by signing sponsors before his presidency ended in 2015.

“Financial health ahead of everything,” he said. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: 3 Shramik Special trains to leave from Katra for MP, Chhattisgarh

Three Shramik Special trains are set to leave from Katra railway station on Friday for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials saidAccording to an official intimation on Thursday, the authorities have urged the migrant workers stranded i...

India talks about friendly ties with Nepal ahead of vote in Nepalese Parliament on new map

In a conciliatory tone, India on Thursday said it deeply values its friendly ties with Nepal, in remarks that came ahead of a vote in the Nepalese parliament on a new map of the Himalayan nation that strained ties between the two countries....

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020