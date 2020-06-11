Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. That number comes in response to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The reduced capacity likely would mean leaving entire rows or every other seat empty, although playing in front of an empty stadium is also an option.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:31 IST
Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. Per the report, the Seahawks are exploring plans for CenturyLink Field to allow just 20,000 fans in the stands. That number comes in response to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The reduced capacity likely would mean leaving entire rows or every other seat empty, although playing in front of an empty stadium is also an option. Per CenturyLinkField.com, the stadium's capacity is 72,000 -- 68,000 fixed seats, with additional seating for special events. "We would definitely miss our fans, no question," Seahawks general manager John Schneider told the newspaper.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 at Kansas City with a full Week 1 slate on Sept. 13. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely because of the pandemic. The Pittsburgh Steelers sold only 50 percent of their single-game tickets due to social distancing restrictions. The Miami Dolphins are working on multiple models of Hard Rock Stadium including seating arrangements that would skip rows with seats between any groups.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump approves economic sanctions, travel restrictions against ICC workers investigating war crimes in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump on Thursday approved economic sanctions and travel restrictions against the International Criminal Court ICC workers involved in investigating possible war crimes, without US consent, in Afghanistan. The ICCs actio...

British PM, top EU officials to hold talks on June 15

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks on June 15 to revive stalled talks on a future EU-UK relationship.Follo...

COVID-19 highlights ‘life and death’ stakes for greater digital cooperation

Managing the digital divide better has become a matter of life and death for people unable to access essential healthcare information during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN chief has told a virtual high-level meeting on rapid technological ch...

Fire in historical Crawford Market building, nobody hurt

Several shops located inside the heritage Crawford Market building in South Mumbai were gutted in a massive fire which broke out on Thursday evening, the Fire Brigade said. While fire officials took almost three hours to douse the flames, n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020