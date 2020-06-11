Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. Per the report, the Seahawks are exploring plans for CenturyLink Field to allow just 20,000 fans in the stands. That number comes in response to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The reduced capacity likely would mean leaving entire rows or every other seat empty, although playing in front of an empty stadium is also an option. Per CenturyLinkField.com, the stadium's capacity is 72,000 -- 68,000 fixed seats, with additional seating for special events. "We would definitely miss our fans, no question," Seahawks general manager John Schneider told the newspaper.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 at Kansas City with a full Week 1 slate on Sept. 13. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely because of the pandemic. The Pittsburgh Steelers sold only 50 percent of their single-game tickets due to social distancing restrictions. The Miami Dolphins are working on multiple models of Hard Rock Stadium including seating arrangements that would skip rows with seats between any groups.

--Field Level Media