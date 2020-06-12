Left Menu
NFL pledges $250M for social-justice causes

The NFL, which last week committed to do more to promote equality, pledged to donate $250 million to social-justice causes over a 10-year period. The announcement was made in a statement Thursday: "The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250 million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement. "In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity."

According to The Undefeated, the NFL already has donated $44 million to aid social justice through the Players Coalition that was formed in the wake of protests by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 against racism and police abuses. In November 2017, the league vowed to contribute nearly $100 million to causes aiding African-American communities.

Last week, in response to a challenge issued by a number of prominent black players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video, in part, "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. "We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."

The pledge comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. --Field Level Media

