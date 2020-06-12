Left Menu
Development News Edition

War within IOA: fresh letters to IOC for and against Batra

Sumariwalla is also the President of the Athletics Federation of India. "As the only Olympian elected to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as its Vice President, it pains me to see such letters of absolutely baseless allegations being circulated to the members of the IOC," he wrote.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:26 IST
War within IOA: fresh letters to IOC for and against Batra

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) looked a divided house on its President Narinder Batra with one vice-President, Sudhanshu Mittal, seeking an inquiry against him in a fresh appeal to the IOC while another, Adille Sumariwalla, defending the incumbent vigorously. Mittal, who had earlier written to the IOC alleging irregularities in Batra's election as IOA President, has shot off another mail to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, claiming to have evidence of wrongdoing by the national body's chief.

Sumariwalla, on the other hand, said he has been deeply pained by Mittal's "baseless allegations" to "bring disrepute to an honest and hardworking President." Bach is yet to respond to any of the mails pouring in, while Batra has claimed to be on the right side in his communication to the IOC boss. "The admission in Dr. Batra's message to you (Bach), as 'Life Member' of Hockey India to Indian Olympic Association exposed his violation of the law of the land, National Sports Code of India, 2011, which does not permit for voting rights of Life Member in any National Sports Federation in the General Assembly," Mittal alleged in his latest letter to Bach. "...I am not and I repeat, that I am not an aspirant for the President's post in 2021 so Dr. Batra can rest in peace on this issue. However, his fraud, falsehood, wrongdoing, and misdeeds have to be exposed and corrected thus this crusade.

"I will await his detailed reply so that I'm able to open all my cards with facts and documents which will nail his lies and compel his removal," he added. Sumariwalla, in contrast, had only effusive praise for Batra in his mail to Bach and accused Mittal of harbouring aspirations of leading the IOA. Sumariwalla is also the President of the Athletics Federation of India.

"As the only Olympian elected to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as its Vice President, it pains me to see such letters of absolutely baseless allegations being circulated to the members of the IOC," he wrote. "...members such as Mr. Mittal, are using such tactics to promote themselves as Presidential candidates within the IOA membership, where they have no base or support. Their only aim is to bring disrepute to a honest and hardworking President, Dr Batra," he said. "I would like to assure the President and all members of the IOC, that we the Members of the IOA have full faith and confidence in our President Dr. Narendra Dhruv Batra, whom we respect greatly and who has done yeoman service for the promotion of athletes...," he added. He urged Bach to treat letters from Mittal with "contempt"..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end week lower as coronavirus worries re-emerge

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, tracking losses in other markets amid growing concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7, to 24,301.38, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1....

Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

This years Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday.Formula One had already canceled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters

The rates of fuel have been increased across the country varying from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 74.57litre increase by Rs 0.57, and the d...

Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 12 ANIPRNewswire Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020