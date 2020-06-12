Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPL confirms plans to stage tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) operations manager Michael Hall has confirmed the plans of holding the tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago saying that it is the 'most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus'.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:03 IST
CPL confirms plans to stage tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago
CPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) operations manager Michael Hall has confirmed the plans of holding the tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago saying that it is the 'most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus'. "Should the tournament take place it will take place entirely in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus - recording just one new case since April 30 and just 117 total cases overall," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hall as saying in an update sent to various stakeholders.

"One of the consequences the COVID-19 pandemic will have is that the CPL will be played behind closed doors in 2020. We were therefore faced with the very difficult decision of whether to play the tournament at all," he added. The tournament will be played, subject to government approval, between August 18 and September 10.

"We have taken the decision to stage the tournament (subject to final approval from the government of Trinidad & Tobago, which we expect next week). I can advise that the tournament period will be from August 1 to September 12, with the first matches on August 18 and the final on September 10," Hall said. Moreover, the top-paid players are expected to accept a salary cut of up to 30 percent, compared to 2019 levels.

However, there will be no salary cut for players below the USD 20,000 bracket, ESPNcricinfo reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Exim Bank extends USD 216-mn credit line to Malawi govt

Export-Import Bank of India Exim Bank on Friday said it has extended a line of credit LOC worth USD 215.68 million to the Malawi government for drinking water supply schemes and other development projects. With the signing of this agreement...

With U.S. spy comedy on bill, Moscow drive-in cinema re-opens

Russians got a taste of open-air cinema under balmy twilit skies on Thursday when a Moscow drive-in movie theatre re-opened for business after the citys coronavirus lockdown ended.On the bill was My Spy, a U.S. action-comedy and, with regul...

People offer Namaz at Lucknow's mosque with COVID-19 health measures in place

Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1. Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. Peop...

Dutch activists use red spray paint on statue

Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansionA municipal worker was removing the paint from the statue of Piet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020