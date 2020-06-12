Left Menu
Report: Owners to propose 70-75 game season

A day earlier, the owners reportedly proposed a 76-game season in which players would be paid 75 percent of their prorated salaries, and only 50 percent if there wasn't a full postseason.

Report: Owners to propose 70-75 game season

Major League Baseball's latest offer to the players is expected to be presented Friday and call for a season of between 70 and 75 games, ESPN's Karl Ravech reported. Owners also are willing to up their financial offer to players, paying them between 80 and 85 percent of their prorated salaries and giving them money from the playoff pool.

On Tuesday, the MLB Players Association reportedly submitted an outline for an 89-game season in which the players would get their full prorated salaries. A day earlier, the owners reportedly proposed a 76-game season in which players would be paid 75 percent of their prorated salaries, and only 50 percent if there wasn't a full postseason. Each offer drew a negative response from the opposing side.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that another offer from the owners was forthcoming and that he was "100 percent" certain the season will occur. Baseball halted spring training on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and eventually pushed back Opening Day indefinitely. In the subsequent months, the owners and players have disagreed over both the format and the finances of a back-to-action plan.

Manfred said that ownership's pending proposal would be "another significant move in the players' direction in terms of the salary issue that has kept us apart." --Field Level Media

