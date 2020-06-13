Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trubisky plans to 'play my heart and soul out' for Bears

We lost a lot of games we should have won. "All I can do is control what I can control and that's to go out and try to have a hell of a year with my teammates." The Bears slipped to 8-8 in 2019 and missed the playoffs. Head coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky has been on point since Foles was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March and going "above and beyond" what has been asked during a virtual offseason.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 01:33 IST
Trubisky plans to 'play my heart and soul out' for Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is fighting for his job and is taking on a "whatever it takes" attitude in his competition with Nick Foles. "I feel like I'm in a good mental space. I'm motivated and driven to do more than I did last year. I'm very locked in to what I've got to do," said the 25-year-old Trubisky, who was available to media via video conference on Friday.

Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021 was declined and his future is uncertain. He isn't promised a fourth season as the team's starting quarterback in 2020. Instead, the former No. 2 overall pick is going toe to toe with Foles for the No. 1 role. "We need to get back to the playoffs," said Trubisky, who guided the Bears to the NFC North title in 2018. "And we need to have a different mentality than we did last year. We let a lot of details slip and we didn't play the way we should have been playing. We lost a lot of games we should have won.

"All I can do is control what I can control and that's to go out and try to have a hell of a year with my teammates." The Bears slipped to 8-8 in 2019 and missed the playoffs.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky has been on point since Foles was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March and going "above and beyond" what has been asked during a virtual offseason. Trubisky still views himself as the team's starter until proven otherwise. What were his thoughts when the Bears traded a fourth-round pick for Foles?

"Yeah ... it was kind of interesting to me. But I still feel like this is my team," he said. Trubisky had offseason shoulder surgery and Foles missed more than half of last season with a broken collarbone.

"I want it to be here in Chicago," Trubisky said. "I'm going to play my heart and soul out for this team and give it everything I've got. ... I think it's just more fuel to the fire to me, more motivation that I could have done more to get extended." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

New York City oversight bill to force police to detail surveillance tools

New York politicians are expected to vote next week to force the citys police force to divulge the surveillance technology it uses, one of many reforms of law enforcement being considered across the United States.City council members will v...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher but indexes mark worst week since March selloff

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March. The days trading was marked ...

COVID-19 cases count in Bangladesh rises by 3,471 to 81,523

Dhaka Bangladesh, June 13 SputnikANI The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by 3,471 to 81,523 in the past 24 hours, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed on Friday amid relaxed coronaviru...

California examines Amazon's business practices - WSJ

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Incs business practices as part of an inquiry into the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.The states review focuses at least in part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020