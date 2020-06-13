Imperial complete roster with fnx signing

Imperial e-sports signed veteran Lincoln "fnx" Lau to fill out their roster. The 30-year-old Brazilian was previously with RED Canids, joining them last August and departing in May. That team won the Rio 2020: South American Closed Qualifier in March.

Imperial's roster opening was created when Dener "?KHTEX?" Barchfield, 23, joined RED Canids. Imperial's all-Brazilian roster now consists of fnx, Caio "zqkS" Fonseca, Gustavo "SHOOWTiME" Goncalves, Denis "dzt" Fischer, Felipe "delboNi" Delboni and coach Alan "AlaNDieg0R" Riveros.

--Field Level Media