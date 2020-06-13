Vikram Solanki appointed as Surrey's new head coach

English cricket club Surrey on Friday appointed former England batsman Vikram Solanki as their new head coach. Solanki, who has been a coach at Surrey since his retirement from the game in 2016, will take up the position straight away and work with the Surrey squad as soon as professional players are able to return to group training.

During his time at Surrey, Solanki has worked in coaching roles under both Graham Ford and Michael Di Venuto. He has also expanded his experience around the world game, working as an assistant coach to Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL; assisting Tom Moody in the Dubai based T10 competition and coaching on a recent England Lions spin camp in Mumbai. As a player, Solanki played 54 limited-overs games for England between 2000 and 2007. Domestically, he played 325 first-class games with a further 484 white ball appearances, scoring over 31,000 runs in all formats.

"I'd like to begin by acknowledging the outstanding contribution of Michael Di Venuto during his time at the Club. I am now really excited to be taking over as Head Coach. We have a very talented group of players at Surrey CCC and will be looking to compete in all formats - both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future," Solanki said in a statement. "Our squad contains a great mixture of established talent and young up and coming players looking for opportunities. I'm looking forward to working with all Surrey players to make sure the Club has the best possible chance of delivering more silverware in the years to come," he added.

Alec Stewart, Surrey County Cricket Club Director of Cricket, said, "After recently having to make a tough decision on Michael Di Venuto, I'm very fortunate to have been able to appoint someone who knows our setup and players inside out - but has also broadened his coaching experience around the world in recent years. I have total confidence and faith that Vikram will step up to this new role and its associated challenges and responsibilities." Earlier, Surrey has announced that former head coach Michael Di Venuto will not be returning to the club, even if county competition is able to resume later this summer. (ANI)