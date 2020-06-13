Unbeaten Raptors set NBA 2K League single-game scoring mark

Raptors Uprising GC showed why they are the runaway leaders in the NBA 2K League, breaking the league's single-game scoring record while sweeping last-place Celtics Crossover Gaming on Friday. The Raptors (9-0) rolled to a 109-51 rout of the Celtics (0-7) in the first game of a best-of-three series, then closed out the match with a 64-54 victory.

In the record-setting game, two Raptors recorded triple-doubles. Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey logged 34 points, 13 assists, and 10 steals, and Gerald "Sick One" Knapp had 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Eric "Timelycook" Donald added 39 points, seven assists and nine steals. Albano "oFAB" Thomallari topped the Celtics with 18 points.

Kenny Got Work was limited to 18 points and 10 assists in the second game, and Sick One had 12 points and 11 rebounds. oFAB poured in 42 points in the defeat. In the other Friday matches as Week 6 concluded, Bucks Gaming swept Pistons GT 2-0, Kings Guard Gaming topped NetsGC 2-0, and Wizards District Gaming routed Mavs Gaming 2-0. The scheduled match between Hornets Venom GT and Jazz Gaming was postponed, with no makeup date announced.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The NBA 2K League announced Tuesday that online action would continue through Week 11. The Bucks opened with an 82-72 win behind 37 points and nine assists from Reginald "Regg" Nash. The Pistons got 31 points from Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields.

Regg's 40 points and seven assists were the difference as the Bucks sealed the series with a 67-61 win. The Bucks' Tyler "Plondo" Lay added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Demon JT scored 24 points, and teammate Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Kings nearly matched the Raptors' new scoring record in their first game against the Nets, winning 107-63. The Kings' Matthew "Bash" Robles had 35 points and 12 assists, Waseem "Seemo" Talbert wound up with 33 points and nine assists, and Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues logged 16 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah "Wavy" Hancock led the Nets with 24 points, and Aziz "Shuttles" Salem contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The second game was an 84-54 Kings rout, with Dat Boy Shotz scoring 25 points while Bash and Seemo put up 21 points apiece. Josh "Choc" Humphries paced the Nets with 22 points, and Shuttles had 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. The Wizards blitzed the Mavs 83-54 in Game 1 thanks to 27 points and eight assists from John "JBM" Mascone plus 18 points and 12 assists from Ryan "Dayfri" Conger. Peter "PeteBeBallin" Malin amassed 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavs.

JBM logged 22 points and 11 assists, and teammate Justin "Just_Awkward" Howell also had 22 points as the Kings wrapped up the match with an 85-50 blowout. Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd and Justin "Sherm" Sherman each scored 17 points for the Mavs. The standard NBA 2K League regular-season schedule will be paused next week when all 23 teams will participate in The Tipoff tournament.

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 9-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-1 T2. Wizards District Gaming, 6-1

4. Jazz Gaming, 4-1 5. Hornets Venom GT, 5-2

T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 6-3 T6. Mavs Gaming, 6-3

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-3 9. NetsGC, 4-3

10. Knicks Gaming, 5-4 T11. Bucks Gaming, 4-4

T11. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 4-4 T11. Grizz Gaming, 4-4

T11. Pacers Gaming, 4-4 T11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3

16. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5 17. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

18. Magic Gaming, 2-5 19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

20. Pistons GT, 1-7 21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8

22. 76ers GC, 0-6 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-7

--Field Level Media