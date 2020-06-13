Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born June 14, 1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player

With Evert retiring and Navratilova waning, Graf was totally dominant and would have won back-to-back Grand Slams had it not been for gritty Spaniard Arantxa Sanchez Vicario who beat her in the 1989 French Open final. Graf needed a natural rivalry and in the emergence of Yugoslav teenager Monica Seles she found one, and some.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born June 14, 1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player

The pursuit of perfection in tennis has proved beyond all but one player in the modern era, Germany's Steffi Graf.

During her 17-year career Graf collected 22 Grand Slam singles titles and spent a record 377 weeks as world number one. Yet when reviewing Graf's impact on her sport, there is only one place to start -- 1988.

It was the year a 19-year-old Graf won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Olympics. The Golden Slam. American Serena Williams now owns a modern-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles and Roger Federer is, for many, the greatest player, man or woman, to wield a tennis racket.

Neither have managed a year quite like that. Women's tennis for much of the 1980s was dominated by the iconic rivalry between Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.

A frizzy-haired girl from Mannheim had already begun turning heads in 1982 -- the year Graf debuted on the WTA Tour aged 13. By 1985 she was in the world's top 10 and in 1987 beat Navratilova to win the French Open.

While so many teen upstarts at the time suffered burnout, Graf's all-round game, perfect tennis physique and mental stability ensured she would withstand the rigours of the sport. Her preference for a classic, underspin backhand was a nod to former greats, but a whiplash forehand and heavy serving, were tailor-made for the emerging power game.

Graf began 1988 by winning the Australian Open without the loss of a set, beating Evert in the final. In the French Open final she thrashed unfortunate Russian teenager Natasha Zvereva 6-0 6-0 in 32 minutes -- the shortest Grand Slam final. Weeks later at Wimbledon "Fraulein Forehand", the moniker bestowed on her by tennis writer Bud Collins, dethroned Wimbledon queen Navratilova, reversing her 1987 final loss, before clinching the women's doubles title to boot.

"This is the end of a chapter, passing the torch if you want to call it that," Navratilova remarked at the time. At the U.S. Open, Graf scythed through to the final where she beat elegant Argentine Gabriela Sabatini to become only the fifth player to complete the fabled 'calendar year' Grand Slam and the only player to do it on hard, clay and grass.

Gordon Jorgensen, then president of the USTA, gave Graf a bracelet with four diamonds to mark her feat and a few weeks later in Seoul it was gold after beating Sabatini again in the Olympic singles final. With Evert retiring and Navratilova waning, Graf was totally dominant and would have won back-to-back Grand Slams had it not been for gritty Spaniard Arantxa Sanchez Vicario who beat her in the 1989 French Open final.

Graf needed a natural rivalry and in the emergence of Yugoslav teenager Monica Seles she found one, and some. Seles, only 16, snapped Graf's 66-match winning streak by beating her in her own backyard at the 1990 German Open, and a few weeks later beat her again in the French Open final.

In 1991-1992 Seles claimed six Grand Slam titles to Graf's two and also beat her in the 1993 Australian Open final. Sadly the rivalry came to an almost tragic end months later when a deranged fan stabbed Seles at a tournament in Hamburg. Graf won the remaining Slams in 1993 and also won three of the four in 1995 and 1996 before Martina Hingis emerged.

Even when the inevitable slide began there was still one last flourish as Graf beat Hingis in a stormy 1999 French Open final, months before she retired, aged 30, to begin a new life with American great Andre Agassi whom she married in 2001.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs authorities to decide in 2 weeks parole application of murder convict Vikas Yadav

The Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authority to decide in two weeks the parole application of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a life term in a 2002 murder case. A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while disposing of Yadavs petition, d...

Soccer-Premier League return talks came too soon, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said it was the wrong time to discuss resuming the Premier League season when the United Kingdom was still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional soccer in England has been suspended since Mar...

39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, total tally 964

At least 39 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, raising the tally in the state to 964, officials said on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, 27 were from Sepahijala, seven from West Tripura, three from Gomti and one each from Una...

In this chaotic time, find strength & peace in Bhagavad Gita: Tulsi Gabbard to students

Americas first-ever Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has said that in this chaotic time, one can find certainty, strength and peace in Bhagavad Gita. In her message during a virtual commencement address, the 39-year-old Congresswoman from Hawai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020