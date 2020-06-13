Left Menu
Judge to unseal MLB letter to Yankees about sign stealing

Rakoff gave MLB and the Yankees a deadline of noon Monday to submit a "minimally redacted" version of the letter, according to reports by NJ.com and The Athletic. The judge's ruling is tied to a class-action lawsuit filed by DraftKings players against MLB, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox over the teams' respective illegal sign-stealing programs.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 22:14 IST
The Yankees argued the letter should remain secret because it would cause "significant reputational injury," the judge wrote. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge has ordered a letter from Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to the New York Yankees detailing the findings of a 2017 sign-stealing investigation to be unsealed, multiple outlets reported. The letter allegedly shows the Yankees "engaged in a more serious, sign-stealing scheme" than MLB revealed publicly in 2017, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff wrote in a memorandum order filed Friday.

Rakoff gave MLB and the Yankees a deadline of noon Monday to submit a "minimally redacted" version of the letter, according to reports by NJ.com and The Athletic.

The judge's ruling is tied to a class-action lawsuit filed by DraftKings players against MLB, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox over the teams' respective illegal sign-stealing programs. Rakoff dismissed the suit in April, but the plaintiffs appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Yankees attorney Jonathan Schiller told NJ.com that "there is no justification for public disclosure of the letter. The plaintiff has no case anymore, and the court held that what MLB wrote in confidence was irrelevant to the court's dismissal of the plaintiff's case. Under established law, this supports the Yankees' right to confidentiality required by the Commissioner of Baseball."

"We're not doing this to cover up some smoking gun," a Yankees official told The Athletic. In a press release regarding the MLB investigation in September 2017, Manfred said the Yankees "violated a rule governing the use of the dugout phone." The team was fined an undisclosed amount.

--Field Level Media

