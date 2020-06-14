Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Spieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 07:10 IST
Golf-Spieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial

Jordan Spieth was far from perfect in the third round at Colonial on Saturday but the three-times major champion said it was a measure of his recent progress that he was still in the hunt for his first title in three years.

The Dallas native, whose last victory came at the 2017 British Open, mixed four birdies with two bogeys for a two-under-par 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving him in a five-way share for second place. "Today was a day where I look at the last couple years and potentially say that would have been a two- or three-over and taken me all the way out of the tournament and I like the progression I've been able to make," said Spieth, who is a shot behind leader Xander Schauffele.

"I feel comfortable going into tomorrow that I can shoot a good score." Spieth hit just seven of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation during the third round at Colonial Country Club but salvaged his day with some solid putting, not missing anything within 10 feet.

If Spieth triumphs on Sunday, he would join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas as the only players in the last 60 years to win 12 times on the PGA Tour before turning 27. Spieth has grown accustomed to partisan support at Colonial but will have to chase his spot in the record books in near silence as the course is closed to spectators to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"That will be a bit odd," said Spieth. "As the week has gone on it's felt weirder in my opinion. ... You know, I like to feed off the crowds." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

64 people who got jobs fraudulently in UP Health Dept over 2 decades ago dismissed

Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur O P Tiwari has dismissed 64 people who had managed to get jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Health Department through fraudulent means over two decades ago. Between 1996 and 1998, the 64 people were appointed on Gr...

Rajnath Singh to hold 'J-K Jan Samvad rally' today

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing today. Singh had on Saturday tweeted that he will hold the Jan Samvad rally at 11 am.At the Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rall...

Anupam Kher sends birthday wishes to wife Kirron with heartwarming note, throwback pictures

As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special. The Hotel Mumbai actor put out an adorable post on ...

Protesters set fire to Wendy's in Atlanta where black man was slain by police

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and set fire to a Wendys restaurant where a black man was shot by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident caught on video and sure to fuel more nationwide demonstrations. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020