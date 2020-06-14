Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closed doors proves no hindrance to selfie-seeking Messi fan

Even if La Liga is being played behind closed doors, one ardent Lionel Messi fan could not be dissuaded as he sneaked into the ground to get a selfie with the Argentine striker.

ANI | Palma | Updated: 14-06-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 09:30 IST
Closed doors proves no hindrance to selfie-seeking Messi fan
Lionel Messi in action against Mallorca. (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Even if La Liga is being played behind closed doors, one ardent Lionel Messi fan could not be dissuaded as he sneaked into the ground to get a selfie with the Argentine striker. The incident happened during Barcelona's clash against Mallorca on Saturday (local time).

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the fan was wearing an Argentine jersey and came to the playing field holding his phone. The incident happened during the second half and the fan clearly violated the social distancing guidelines issued by La Liga.

The fan was then tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year and two police officers also helped remove him from the pitch. Mallorca has not yet responded to the question as to how the fan entered the stadium, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The breach of security is alarming as only 229 people are allowed to enter stadiums for matches from now until the end of the season under the league's latest protocol on resuming the campaign. The protocol also includes strict guidelines on how teams enter and leave stadiums for matches and it asks players to wear masks and gloves on the way from their team hotel to the ground as well as in the dressing room, among other rules.

Barcelona defeated Mallorca 4-0 after goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi. With the help of this goal, Messi became the only player in the history of La Liga to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons. (ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch

An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.This is the third fatality in the Pakista...

MP health dept proposes to rope in volunteers as 'Covid Mitra'

The Madhya Pradesh health department has proposed to rope in volunteers as Covid Mitra to help the government in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Covid Mitra will be equipped with an oximeter to check the oxygen levels...

U.S. embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests

The U.S. embassy in Seoul draped a huge Black Lives Matter banner on its mission building and tweeted a picture of it in support of an anti-racism campaign across America.The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving ...

Mushfiqur Rahim wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wished a speedy recovery to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother...May Allah gives you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020