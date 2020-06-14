Barcelona coach satisfied with team's 4-0 victory against Mallorca

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is satisfied with the club's 4-0 triumph over Mallorca in their first La Liga game after more than three months of a break due to coronavirus pandemic. "The feelings are good. There are always things that you want to improve, but I am satisfied with the game we have made. We have had effectiveness...but we were fine with the ball. We have had a break, but I am very satisfied," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying to reporters.

"To be the first game without playing, we could be accused of a lack of rhythm, but I think it is a good start to face this sprint that we have 10 games left. I have good feelings in general," he added. For Barca, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi scored. Messi became the only player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons of La Liga. He scored in the additional time of the match

Messi also assisted in the second goal for Barcelona, and as a result, his assists have risen to 14 for this season. Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez played his first game since January, coming off the bench in the second half to return from a knee injury.

Setien was pleased with the forward, who set up Messi's sealer after replacing Antoine Griezmann. "Everything he has done, he has done well. He had quality actions. Surely we will see how he is improving, but he has been spectacular," he said.

With this, Barcelona has increased its lead over Real Madrid by five points at the top of the table. However, Real Madrid will be in action later today against Eibar. Barcelona will next face Leganes on Tuesday, June 16. (ANI)