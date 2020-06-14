Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona coach satisfied with team's 4-0 victory against Mallorca

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is satisfied with the club's 4-0 triumph over Mallorca in their first La Liga game after more than three months of a break due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Palma | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:28 IST
Barcelona coach satisfied with team's 4-0 victory against Mallorca
Barcelona striker Lionel Messi in action against Mallorca. (Photo/Barcelona Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is satisfied with the club's 4-0 triumph over Mallorca in their first La Liga game after more than three months of a break due to coronavirus pandemic. "The feelings are good. There are always things that you want to improve, but I am satisfied with the game we have made. We have had effectiveness...but we were fine with the ball. We have had a break, but I am very satisfied," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying to reporters.

"To be the first game without playing, we could be accused of a lack of rhythm, but I think it is a good start to face this sprint that we have 10 games left. I have good feelings in general," he added. For Barca, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi scored. Messi became the only player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons of La Liga. He scored in the additional time of the match

Messi also assisted in the second goal for Barcelona, and as a result, his assists have risen to 14 for this season. Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez played his first game since January, coming off the bench in the second half to return from a knee injury.

Setien was pleased with the forward, who set up Messi's sealer after replacing Antoine Griezmann. "Everything he has done, he has done well. He had quality actions. Surely we will see how he is improving, but he has been spectacular," he said.

With this, Barcelona has increased its lead over Real Madrid by five points at the top of the table. However, Real Madrid will be in action later today against Eibar. Barcelona will next face Leganes on Tuesday, June 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days: Home Minister Amit Shah.

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days Home Minister Amit Shah....

India should be known as an exporting country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India should not be known as an importing country and rather should be known as an exporting nation to the world. Our Government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be s...

Farmers in Moradabad forced to sell vegetables outside their fields

Unable to bear transportation cost due to impact of coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Suraj Nagar area in Moradabad are selling vegetables on roads near their fields. Jahangir, a vegetable vendor, said, We are buying vegetables directly from...

Talks underway with China at diplomatic, military level: Rajnath Singh

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020