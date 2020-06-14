Sports News Roundup: Djokovic beaten as tour's Montenegro leg is scrapped; MLB players union rejects league's latest offer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a protest against racism, multiple media outlets reported. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving told more than 80 NBA players on a conference call, "I don't support going into Orlando. I'm not with systematic racism and the (expletive). Something smells a little fishy. ... I'm willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)."

On this day: Born June 15, 1992: Mohamed Salah, Egyptian footballer

Mohamed Salah has already won the Champions League and secured World Cup qualification for his country but an imminent Premier League title with Liverpool will cement his legacy at the age of 28. The Egypt international, who celebrates his birthday on Monday, has again been their leading goalscorer this season (16) as the Reds march toward a first championship in 30 years.

Schauffele leads by one atop loaded Colonial leaderboard

Xander Schauffele offset a late bogey with a closing birdie to sit alone atop a tightly bunched, star-studded leaderboard after the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Saturday. Schauffele, who began the day two shots back of overnight leader Harold Varner III, mixed six birdies with two bogeys to card a four-under-par 66 that left him at 13-under par for the week at a spectator-free Colonial Country Club.

Shutdown brings tennis coaches' struggles to the fore

Financial aid has slowly trickled in for tennis players in the lower echelons of the sport during the COVID-19 shutdown but the vast majority of men and women who coach them for a living have been left to fend for themselves. Some, like Simona Halep's coach Darren Cahill, continue to be paid for their work but the Australian acknowledges he is one of the lucky ones and that more help needs to be extended for those who are such a key part of a player's success.

Golf: Spieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial

Jordan Spieth was far from perfect in the third round at Colonial on Saturday but the three-time major champion said it was a measure of his recent progress that he was still in the hunt for his first title in three years. The Dallas native, whose last victory came at the 2017 British Open, mixed four birdies with two bogeys for a two-under-par 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving him in a five-way share for second place.

Djokovic beaten as tour's Montenegro leg is scrapped

World number one Novak Djokovic lost one of his two opening singles matches on Saturday at the charity tournament he organised, and his day got worse when news broke that one of the event's four legs has been scrapped due to coronavirus concerns. Shortly after beating fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki in his opening match, Djokovic said he was disappointed that the Adria Tour's third leg in Montenegro, scheduled for June 27-28, had been called off.

MLB players union rejects league's latest offer

The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Saturday it had rejected MLB's latest offer of a reduced 72-game schedule with 80% prorated salaries and had opted not to make a counter offer. With baseball on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have been trying to find common ground on a return-to-play plan for the 2020 season but have been unable to reach agreement in areas like player compensation and the number of games.

Golf: McIlroy makes some noise at Colonial

Rory McIlroy's seven-under-par 63 in the second round at Colonial on Friday suggests he has adjusted to golf without the galleries, though the world No. 1 says the silence that meets his birdie putts took some getting used to. The PGA Tour returned to action for the first time in three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the spectator-free Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

World number one Novak Djokovic's winning start to his charity tournament on Saturday was spoiled by the news that the event's third leg, scheduled to take place in Montenegro, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The four-leg tour started at Djokovic's tennis complex in Serbia's capital earlier on Saturday, with the 33-year old from Belgrade winning his opening singles match against compatriot Viktor Troicki.

Calvillo controls Eye to win by unanimous decision

Cynthia Calvillo shook off a slow start to control Jessica Eye on the ground and secure victory via unanimous decision in a main-even flyweight bout Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Calvillo (9-1-1), who moved up a weight class and was in her first five-round fight, had just a few weeks to train for the fight and came out a bit sluggish. Eye (15-8) -- who came in a quarter-pound over the non-title flyweight limit of 126 pounds -- landed several jabs to control the first round, giving Calvillo a small cut on the nose.