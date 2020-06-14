Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harikrishna finishes second in Sharjah online chess

Harikrishna, however, lost his final round to Wojtaszek, while Shakhriyar survived anxious moments before overcoming Saleh.In Round 6, Harikrishna was up against Rustam Kasimdzhanov of Uzbekistan. The top two seeds faced off in the eighth round which ended in a draw.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:17 IST
Harikrishna finishes second in Sharjah online chess

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna finished second in the Sharjah online chess championship with a score of 6.5 points after losing the final round to Polish GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek. Former World Rapid champion Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, the top seed, emerged winner with 7.5 points from 10 rounds and remained unbeaten in the double round-robin tourney.

Mamedyarov won USD 3,000 while the second-seed Harikrishna received USD 2,250. Polish GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek secured the third position with six points. There were some interesting games on the second day with host player Salem Saleh missing a chance to win the final round against Mamedyarov.

Harikrishna lost to Mamedyarov in round two. The top two seeds faced off in the eighth round which ended in a draw. That game helped the Indian stay in hunt. He beat Saleh in the ninth round. Harikrishna, however, lost his final round to Wojtaszek, while Shakhriyar survived anxious moments before overcoming Saleh.

In Round 6, Harikrishna was up against Rustam Kasimdzhanov of Uzbekistan. He made the most out of white pieces and won convincingly..

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Police chief in China's Chongqing investigated for graft, says watchdog

The police chief of Chinas Chongqing municipality, the focus of a government drive against corruption, has been placed under investigation, the anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday.Deng Huilin, chief of public security and vice mayor in Chong...

Tottenham's Ben Davies 'raring' to return to action

As Premier League inches closer to its resumption, Tottenhams Ben Davies said the players are raring to get back on the field. Weve been training hard now for the last three, four weeks, so everyone is raring to go again. The players look f...

Berlin protesters form 'ribbon of solidarity'

Demonstrators are forming a planned 9-kilometer 5 -mile chain in Berlin in a message against racism, among a range of other causes. Organizers of Sundays Indivisible demonstration were told to require participants to wear masks, and protest...

18 more COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar

Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 98, officials said on SundayThree people also recovered from the deadly virus and the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020