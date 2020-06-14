Left Menu
'You said we would play tennis together one day': Sania Mirza mourns demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday mourned over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she recalled the time when the latter had told Mirza "we would play tennis together one day".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 21:05 IST
'You said we would play tennis together one day': Sania Mirza mourns demise of Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo/ Hardik Pandya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday mourned over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she recalled the time when the latter had told Mirza "we would play tennis together one day". Rajput, who was 34-years-old, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

Mirza took to Twitter to write: "Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn't even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend." Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

