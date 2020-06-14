Sports News Roundup: Djokovic knocked out of own event despite Zverev win; Born June 15, 1992: Mohamed Salah, footballer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic knocked out of own event despite Zverev win

An emotional Novak Djokovic broke down in tears in front of a packed 4,000 crowd at his own tennis tournament after a 4-0 1-4 4-2 win over German Alexander Zverev sent fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic into the final on Sunday. "I am not crying because I got knocked out of the tournament, I am just overwhelmed by emotion because this reminds me of my childhood," the 33-year-old told the crowd as he received a standing ovation from his compatriots.

On this day: Born June 15, 1992: Mohamed Salah, Egyptian footballer

Mohamed Salah has already won the Champions League and secured World Cup qualification for his country but an imminent Premier League title with Liverpool will cement his legacy at the age of 28. The Egypt international, who celebrates his birthday on Monday, has again been their leading goalscorer this season (16) as the Reds march toward a first championship in 30 years.

Schauffele leads by one atop loaded Colonial leaderboard

Xander Schauffele offset a late bogey with a closing birdie to sit alone atop a tightly bunched, star-studded leaderboard after the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Saturday. Schauffele, who began the day two shots back of overnight leader Harold Varner III, mixed six birdies with two bogeys to card a four-under-par 66 that left him at 13-under par for the week at a spectator-free Colonial Country Club.

Shutdown brings tennis coaches' struggles to the fore

Financial aid has slowly trickled in for tennis players in the lower echelons of the sport during the COVID-19 shutdown but the vast majority of men and women who coach them for a living have been left to fend for themselves. Some, like Simona Halep's coach Darren Cahill, continue to be paid for their work but the Australian acknowledges he is one of the lucky ones and that more help needs to be extended for those who are such a key part of a player's success.

Golf: Spieth keeps it together to remain in the hunt at Colonial

Jordan Spieth was far from perfect in the third round at Colonial on Saturday but the three-time major champion said it was a measure of his recent progress that he was still in the hunt for his first title in three years. The Dallas native, whose last victory came at the 2017 British Open, mixed four birdies with two bogeys for a two-under-par 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving him in a five-way share for second place.

Lakers' Howard: 'No basketball' until reform

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eye on an NBA championship when the season resumes next month, but center Dwight Howard said the team will have to do it without him. Howard told CNN on Saturday that given the unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month that now is not the time for games. Floyd, like Howard, was African American, and Howard said the black community must put itself first now.

MLB players union rejects league's latest offer

The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Saturday it had rejected MLB's latest offer of a reduced 72-game schedule with 80% prorated salaries and had opted not to make a counter offer. With baseball on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have been trying to find common ground on a return-to-play plan for the 2020 season but have been unable to reach agreement in areas like player compensation and the number of games.

NBA players, staff to have COVID-19 tests every other day

NBA teams will be tested every other day for the coronavirus beginning June 23 as the league prepares to resume the season, according to multiple reports. The league reportedly sent a memo to teams on Saturday, informing them that players and essential team personnel who will be involved in the restarted season will take both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test that day.

Calvillo controls Eye to win by unanimous decision

Cynthia Calvillo shook off a slow start to control Jessica Eye on the ground and secure victory via unanimous decision in a main-even flyweight bout Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Calvillo (9-1-1), who moved up a weight class and was in her first five-round fight, had just a few weeks to train for the fight and came out a bit sluggish. Eye (15-8) -- who came in a quarter pound over the non-title flyweight limit of 126 pounds -- landed several jabs to control the first round, giving Calvillo a small cut on the nose.

Trump says he won't watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch National Football League (NFL) or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. The U.S. Soccer Federation last week said it had dropped its requirement that players stand during the anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement.