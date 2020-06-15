Tua's physical therapist: 'He's doing miraculously well'

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making significant progress in his recovery from a hip injury that ended his final season at Alabama, according to his physical therapist. Alabama-based physical therapist Kevin Wilk told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Tagovailoa is approaching full strength on a shorter timeline than those who have previously sustained the injury.

"He's doing miraculously well," Wilk told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel of Tagovailoa, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. "The miraculous part is that he healed so well. The second part is, he's been so well at getting his strength back, which usually takes a long time after something like this."

Tagovailoa has spent 3 1/2 hours each day with an emphasis placed on his hip, ankles and left throwing shoulder. Tagovailoa left the storied Alabama program as No. 1 in school history in completion percentage (69.3 percent), touchdown passes in a season (43 in 2018) and career passing touchdowns (87). He threw for 7,442 yards in his 32 games with the Crimson Tide.

--Field Level Media