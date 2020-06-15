Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Schauffele in share of lead midway through final round at Colonial

Bryson DeChambeau, through 13 holes, was one shot off the pace while former Masters champion Bubba Watson (17 holes), world number four Justin Thomas (nine holes), Britain's Justin Rose (12 holes) and reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (nine holes) were all a further shot adrift. Three-times major champion Jordan Spieth, who began the day one shot back of Schauffele, birdied the fourth hole but then carded three bogeys over the next four holes to drop to 11 under for the week after 10 holes.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 01:59 IST
Golf-Schauffele in share of lead midway through final round at Colonial

Xander Schauffele held a share of the lead midway through his final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday where a number of the game's top players were on the leaderboard and hot on his heels. Schauffele, who began the day at Colonial Country Club one shot clear of a tightly-packed leaderboard, mixed two birdies with a bogey through nine holes to sit level with fellow American Collin Morikawa at 14 under for the week.

The tournament is the PGA Tour's first since play was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and is being played without spectators to prevent the spread of the virus. Bryson DeChambeau, through 13 holes, was one shot off the pace while former Masters champion Bubba Watson (17 holes), world number four Justin Thomas (nine holes), Britain's Justin Rose (12 holes) and reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (nine holes) were all a further shot adrift.

Three-times major champion Jordan Spieth, who began the day one shot back of Schauffele, birdied the fourth hole but then carded three bogeys over the next four holes to drop to 11 under for the week after 10 holes. World number one Rory McIlroy began the day three shots off the lead but quickly played himself out of contention as he went six-over on a disastrous front nine and was nine shots back of the leaders through 13 holes.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Tourists dip their toes in water as top Mexican beach getaway reopens

Foreign visitors have begun to trickle back to the white sands and warm waters of Mexicos Caribbean coast as its popular beaches gradually reopen to tourism with new sanitary measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ive b...

Atlanta police seek masked woman suspected of burning down Wendy's

Police in Atlanta offered a 10,000 reward and published photos of what appeared to be a masked white woman as they sought the people who burned down a Wendys restaurant where a black man was fatally shot by an officer as he tried to escape ...

Mexico extradites alleged Chapo aide to US

A man accused of being a senior lieutenant in the Sinaloa drug cartel has been extradited to the United States, Mexican prosecutors have said. US officials had been trying for years to extradite Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, nicknamed The Enginee...

Governor shuts streets in Brasilia to stop protesters reaching Congress, Supreme Court

The governor of the federal district in which Brazils capital Brasilia is located closed the area around the presidential palace, ministries, Supreme Court and Congress on Sunday to keep right-wing supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020