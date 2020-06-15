Left Menu
Development News Edition

Still unable to believe this, says Shikhar Dhawan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh Rajput and extended condolences to the family of the late actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:42 IST
Still unable to believe this, says Shikhar Dhawan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo/ Shikhar Dhawan Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh Rajput and extended condolences to the family of the late actor. The left-handed batsman put out a picture of the late actor on Instagram and expressed grief over the demise, saying that he was 'still unable to believe this'.

"Still unable to believe this. This is so, so sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and all the fans of Sushant. Rest in peace, God bless your soul," Shikhar captioned the post. Rajput, who was 34-years-old, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma had confirmed.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Several sports personalities including legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, boxer Vijender Singh, spinner Anil Kumble, Sania Mirza, and many others took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia jails ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan for 16 years over espionage

A Russian court found former U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail, a move the U.S. ambassador to Moscow called an egregious violation of human rights that would harm ...

ADB approves $100million loan to expand rural road network in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 100 million loan to expand the coverage of an ongoing rural road network improvement project in Bangladesh, connecting the rural population to agricultural development zones.This additional fina...

Germany puts far-right regional branch under surveillance -media

Germanys domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany AfD under surveillance, German media reported on Monday, denting the far-right partys efforts to establish itself as a credible opposition force....

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020