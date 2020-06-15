The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-AGARKAR-SALIVA If players test negative, we can think of allowing use of saliva: Agarkar By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar understands that saliva-ban is a "safe option" in prevailing situation but urged the custodians of the game to be flexible if players test negative before the start of any series. SPO-CRI-JAFFER Scrap Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy this season: Jaffer By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer feels Vijay Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy should be scrapped this season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead that time should be used to conduct a full-fledged Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition.

SPO-ATH-HIMA-AWARD Sprinter Hima Das nominated for Khel Ratna award New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Country's top sprinter Hima Das, who had a stellar 2018, has been nominated for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna' by the state government of Assam. SPO-CRI-ROBERTS Amid financial stress, Cricket Australia set to part ways with CEO Roberts Sydney, Jun 15 (PTI) Cricket Australia (CA) is set to part ways with its chief executive Kevin Roberts, at a time when it is under severe financial stress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-KIRSTEN Kirsten recalls how he landed India coach's job in 7 minutes New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) He was never interested in coaching neither did he apply for the job, but it took exactly seven minutes for Gary Kirsten to land the high-profile India coach's job back in 2007, a process set in motion by the great Sunil Gavaskar. SPO-CRI-STREET Coming soon in a Melbourne suburb: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace' Melbourne, Jun 15 (PTI) A new housing estate being developed on Rockbank suburb of Melbourne will have streets named after Indian cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli.

SPO-CRI-ZAMPA Zampa hopes to push case for maiden Test call with NSW move Sydney, Jun 15 (PTI) Australia spinner Adam Zampa is dreaming of earning the coveted 'Baggy Green' after moving back to New South Wales, where he can sharpen his skills by playing alongside country's top Test pick Nathan Lyon. SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-DHONI Dhoni at no 3 would have broken most records: Gambhir Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would have been a different player with all batting records in his kitty had the Indian captain opted batting one down in 50-over format. SPO-CRI-PCB-PLAN PCB unveils 5-year plan to become "top-performing, credible" cricket board Lahore, Jun 15 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday unveiled a five-year strategic plan for the game's governance, which aims to make the PCB one of the "top-performing and most credible" organisations in the world.

SPO-FOOT-EB East Bengal's Acosta leaves for home, complaining about club's apathetic attitude Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta's association with East Bengal ended on a sour note as he left for his home on Monday morning, disappointed by club's "apathetic" attitude after his contract was terminated by former investor Quess Corp. SPO-CRI-SMITH Ravindra Jadeja best fielder in the game currently: Smith Melbourne, Jun 15 (PTI) Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the game right now, according to Australian batting star Steve Smith, who also rated KL Rahul as the most impressive among the younger crop.

SPO-CRI-KANERIA Kaneria requests PCB to lift life ban, wants to play domestic cricket Karachi, Jun 15 (PTI) Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has appealed to the cricket board to lift the life ban imposed on him in 2013 after he was found guilty of spot-fixing. SPO-SAI-COACHES-EXAM SAI uses AI to organise first-ever online CEP exam for coaches from India and neighbouring countries New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) In a first of its kind, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) used artificial intelligence to conduct an online exam for aspiring coaches from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Malaysia.PTI APA APA APA.