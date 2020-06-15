Left Menu
CNN hires Saints' Jenkins as social justice commentator

The outspoken NFL veteran will appear as a contributor on several CNN studio shows, according to NBC Sports. "Having spent years running non-profits and supporting grassroots organizations to address the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities, I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality," Jenkins said in a statement.

CNN hired New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins as a commentator on issues of racism and social justice. The outspoken NFL veteran will appear as a contributor on several CNN studio shows, according to NBC Sports.

"Having spent years running non-profits and supporting grassroots organizations to address the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities, I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality," Jenkins said in a statement. "Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I'm eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor."

Jenkins, 32, is entering his 12th NFL season and beginning his second stint with the Saints in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowl selection played for New Orleans from 2009-13 before spending the last six years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He won his first Super Bowl championship as a Saints rookie and added his second ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

A co-founder of the Players Coalition, Jenkins has never hesitated to speak his mind. He recently said the NFL won't be on the "right side of history" until it apologizes to Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who ignited controversy by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Jenkins also criticized teammate Drew Brees when the Saints quarterback originally said he wasn't in favor of players taking a knee to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

"If you don't understand how hurtful, how insensitive your comments are, you're part of the problem," Jenkins said in a video posted to social media. --Field Level Media

