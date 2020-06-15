Ravens QB Jackson OK after beach tumble

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not hurt when he tripped over a parked jet ski while playing football on a beach, ESPN reported Monday. Jackson, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, shared a video of the incident on his Instagram feed.

The clip shows him running with the football and colliding with the personal watercraft before falling headfirst into the water. Jackson, 23, became the second unanimous MVP in NFL history after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and rushing for a quarterback-record 1,206 yards in 2019.

There was no immediate word from the Ravens about possibly curtailing his beach activities. In 1998, New England Patriots rookie running back Robert Edwards sustained a sever knee injury during a beach football game at the Pro Bowl. --Field Level Media