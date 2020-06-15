Tennis-U.S. Open will go ahead without fans amid COVID-19-reports

Left Menu
The United States Tennis Association will hold the U.S. Open this year without fans amid the COVID-19 outbreak even though some top players have expressed concerns about attending the tournament due to the virus, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, which both cited unnamed sources, said the USTA announce this week that it will hold the Aug. 31-Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States Tennis Association will hold the U.S. Open this year without fans amid the COVID-19 outbreak even though some top players have expressed concerns about attending the tournament due to the virus, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times, which both cited unnamed sources, said the USTA announce this week that it will hold the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 event in New York with the support of the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit. The USTA's agreements with the men's and women's tours are "happening or almost there," one source told Forbes. ESPN, which cited a source familiar with the plan, said the USTA is waiting for a green light from local and state health officials.

"We're following each step in the procedure that we need to with the great hope that we can announce that the 2020 U.S. Open will be played in its regularly scheduled date," USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in an email to Reuters. "We hope to make an announcement regarding the status of the 2020 U.S. Open in the very near future."

No professional tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the sport's calendar in tatters, and the shutdown will extend until August. Wimbledon was canceled altogether while the French Open has been moved to September and is due to start one week after the scheduled U.S. Open men's final.

World number one Novak Djokovic and reigning U.S. Open men's champion Rafa Nadal are among the players who have expressed concerns about attending the New York tournament. Nadal said earlier this month he would not travel to the U.S. Open in present circumstances while Djokovic said playing the event this year would be impossible given "extreme" protocols that would be in place.

In mid-April, the USTA said its decision on whether to hold the Grand Slam this year will be made in June, and playing it without fans is on the table but highly unlikely. The U.S. Open is held annually in New York City, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was even turned into temporary hospital to help in the battle against the virus.

Last year's edition drew an all-time attendance record of nearly 740,000 fans and the event is the engine that drives the governing USTA.

