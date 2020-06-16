Ex-Bears G Long: 'I didn't retire, I got fired'

Former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long said Monday he has not yet chosen to retire from the NFL, although he plans to make a firm decision within a few weeks and is leaning toward hanging up his cleats. Asked by a Twitter user why he "retired so young," Long replied, "I didn't retire I got fired," referencing the Bears declining his option for 2020.

"I will know with conviction whether I'm done for good or not in the next few weeks," Long continued. "Full transparency I miss football but at what cost. I'm most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of (sic) gridiron's." Long added that he would not return to the Bears under the current staff, though he says he still believes in the team and the coaches.

The 31-year-old announced in January he was "finally stepping away and getting my body right." Although he didn't specifically reference retirement at the time, he has made references to "#retiredlife" on Twitter. The New York Daily News reported earlier this month that the Jets were trying to coax Long out of retirement, but the offensive lineman told WGN News in Chicago there was no truth to the report.

Long missed 34 games over the last four seasons due to injury, including the final 12 games of this season with a hip issue. Prior to that, he had reached the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons while missing just one of 48 games. A first-round pick (20th overall) out of Oregon in 2013, Long has played in 77 games (76 starts) over seven seasons, all with the Bears. His father is Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, and his brother, defensive end Chris Long, played 13 seasons with three teams, winning two Super Bowls.

