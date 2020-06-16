Steve Smith picks Mohammad Amir as the most skillful bowler he has ever faced

Left Menu
Australian batsman Steve Smith has picked Pakistan's Mohammad Amir as the most skillful bowler he has ever faced.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman Steve Smith has picked Pakistan's Mohammad Amir as the most skillful bowler he has ever faced. Smith was participating in a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave his take on fans' queries amid a break in sporting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When he was asked which fast bowler he finds difficult to face, Smith replied: "Mohammad Amir, I think is the most skillful I've faced." The Australian batting mainstay also said that his team lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 is the best moment of his career till now.

Smith, who was banned for a year in 2018 for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa, also gave tips on how to face spinners while answering one of the questions. "Energy in your legs and move your feet as quickly as possible," said Smith on his Instagram story.

Smith would have been in action for the Rajasthan Royals had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic. (ANI)

