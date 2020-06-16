Tennis-NY Governor Cuomo says U.S. Open to go ahead without fans

Tennis-NY Governor Cuomo says U.S. Open to go ahead without fansReuters | New York | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:33 IST
The U.S. Open will be held without fans from Aug. 31-Sept. 13, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
Cuomo said on Twitter the United States Tennis Association will take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players and staff at the Grand Slam tournament, including robust testing, additional cleaning and extra locker room space.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- United States Tennis Association
- New York
- Grand Slam
- COVID-19