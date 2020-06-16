Left Menu
Reports: Giants K Rosas arrested on hit-and-run charge

The department of the Butte County Sheriff in Chico, Calif., confirmed the incident to multiple outlets on Tuesday. According to reports, police believe Rosas was driving about 100 miles per hour around 8 a.m. on Monday when he ran a red light and hit a pickup truck in an intersection.

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday morning in Northern California after he allegedly hit another car and then left the scene, according to multiple reports. The department of the Butte County Sheriff in Chico, Calif., confirmed the incident to multiple outlets on Tuesday.

According to reports, police believe Rosas was driving about 100 miles per hour around 8 a.m. on Monday when he ran a red light and hit a pickup truck in an intersection. He was charged with hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

The Giants issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that read: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time." Rosas was driving a black Chevrolet SUV that became disabled shortly after the crash, and police found Rosas walking near the site of the incident, according to the report. His hands, legs and bare feet had blood on them. Alcohol impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash, per multiple reports.

A TMZ report on the incident does not state whether the driver of the pickup truck sustained injuries. Rosas is the second Giants player to be arrested this offseason. Second-year cornerback Deandre Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred May 13 in Miramar, Fla.

Rosas, 25, spent the past three seasons with the Giants, appearing in all 48 games. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, when he connected on 32 of his 33 field-goal attempts. He is from Chico. --Field Level Media

